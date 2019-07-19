Keeping the elderly safe in the heat

Now, more than ever, you need to check on your elderly loved ones.

AARP officials say the elderly are more vulnerable during a heat wave. The heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees, triggering an excessive heat warning Friday.

Experts say people are more at risk for heat-related illnesses as they age. That's because of a number of reasons including age-related changes to the skin, poor blood circulation, high blood pressure, or certain medications. The elderly can fall victim to heat exhaustion and heat stroke very quickly.

Keep the blinds closed and the doors shut for elderly people with air conditioning. If they lose air conditioning or don't have it, take an elderly loved one to another home, senior center, or a cooling center.

Emergency officials recommend checking on elderly neighbors as well on hot days.

If you think someone is suffering from a heat-related illness, call 911 and get them out of the heat quickly. Apply a cold washcloth to their neck, wrists, and armpits.

