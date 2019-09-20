Keith Morehouse among 5 inducted into MU School of Journalism Hall of Fame

Our very own Keith Morehouse was one of five people inducted Friday night into the Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame.

Keith, who serves as sports director at WSAZ, has been a longtime broadcaster of Thundering Herd sports, including his memorable calls of Marshall wins at Clemson, South Carolina, and Army in the late 90s.

A two-time Emmy winner, Keith joins Chris Dickerson, Janet Dooley, Rick Haye and Sandy Wells in this year's class.

There are currently 63 people enshrined.

