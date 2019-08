Our own Keith Morehouse is being inducted into Marshall University's Hall of Fame.

The WSAZ Sports Director graduated from Marshall's School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 1983.

He used to broadcast Thundering Herd Football and Basketball games like his late father Gene.

In 2007, Keith received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the West Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters Assocation.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be Sept. 20.

Congratulations, Keith!