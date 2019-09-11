Ken and Sharon Ambrose remember their son Paul on 9/11

For families of 9/11 victims, the terror attacks on that day 18 years ago have never really faded into the past.

We sat down on Wednesday with Ken and Sharon Ambrose, formerly of Huntington, who lost their son, Dr. Paul Ambrose. He was on the plane that was flown into the Pentagon.

Paul's parents say as devastating as it all remains, they have so many great memories of him, as well as his life.

The Ambroses have kept in touch with former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura. They’re even entertaining the idea of taking the Bush couple up on their invitation to visit Texas at Christmas.

