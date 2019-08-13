Kenova Police searching for owners of stolen items

Officers with the Kenova Police Department are trying to track down the owners of several stolen items.

The items include shoes, clothing, tools, bikes, watches, laptops, and other electronics.

Owners will need to verify the items by description, color, and/or serial number.

"Officers with the Kenova Police Department recently seized a large amount of suspected stolen items," the department wrote on Facebook. "If anyone in the Kenova or surrounding areas is missing any items from recent thefts, please contact our 24/7 dispatch center at (304) 453-5555."