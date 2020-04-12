Kenova church holds social distant Easter celebration

For years, the First Baptist Church has always gotten together Easter weekend to hold an egg hunt for their children, and even with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people apart, they still found a way to get it done.

Saturday morning, members of the church gathered in the parking lot to take part in a small service broadcast through Facebook Live before taking to the streets of Ceredo and Kenova looking for eggs in the windows of homes and buildings throughout the two towns.

After the search, the egg hunters met up with the Easter Bunny as well as Kenova and Ceredo first responders and had a parade down Poplar Street.

Church assistant children's director Casey Moore says that setting this up was a challenge, but they weren't going to let the weekend pass by without finding some way to come together.

“It meant everything for us to come together,” Moore said. “We’ve been trying to connect through Facebook Live but just to see faces of our kids that we love so much and families that we love so much it meant everything to be together.”

Winners of the Easter egg hunt received gift cards from local businesses as prizes.

The First Baptist Church will also hold a drive-in Easter service Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Ceredo Plaza.