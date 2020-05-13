Kenova makes decision for Dreamland Pool

Kenova City Planner, Gordon Jones tells WSAZ that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Timothy Bias announced that the city's historic Dreamland Pool would remain closed for the 2020 season.

According to Bias after he and city council reviewed the federal social distancing guidelines adopted as part of the Coronavirus public health emergency, they determined that those recommendations would likely not change for summer 2020.

The pool is owned and operated by the city of Kenova and has been in their care since 1974.