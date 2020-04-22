Kenova students have school year cut short again

For high school seniors at Spring Valley High School, their days going to class are behind them.

Some Spring Valley High School seniors experienced a second abrupt ending with the COVID-19 pandemic, their first coming nine years ago at Kenova Elementary. (WSAZ file photo)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that all schools will be closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the year.

For SVHS seniors from Kenova, this is the second time they are experiencing a school year ending abruptly after Kenova Elementary School was closed in May 2011 due to sinkholes developing underneath the school.

"I was in third grade and the school day ended and they sent us home with a letter saying we weren’t allowed to come back," SVHS senior Maddie Nicholson said. "So that was the end of my third grade year, and that was the last time we were allowed on the Kenova property and the school"

While some seniors are upset about the loss of prom and other senior traditions, some are staying optimistic.

"We’ll be a one-of-a kind senior class, you know," SVHS student body president Jake Hutchison said. "Class of 2020, we didn’t have to go to school. We did everything home online, and it’s going to be a great story."

The Wayne County Board of Education has announced Spring Valley will hold a graduation on June 27, assuming large gatherings are permitted at that time.