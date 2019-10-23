Kentucky AG announces drug-related settlements totaling nearly $40M

Kentucky's attorney general has announced two separate settlements totaling nearly $40 million that involve a drug company and a drug distributor.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday his office has secured a $17 million settlement with Bayer Corp. over claims it misled women about risks associated with its birth control drugs, Yasmin and Yaz.

The settlement resolves a 2013 lawsuit. Bayer did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

Beshear says about $10 million of the settlement will be available for lawmakers to appropriate next year. The rest will go to the state's investigation costs and litigation fees.

Beshear's office has recovered $22.7 million in state and federal Medicaid dollars in a settlement with a pharmaceutical distributor over marketing and promotion of Suboxone - used in treating opioid dependence.

