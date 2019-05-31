Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief assisting Ohio tornado victims

Volunteers from Kentucky are in Ohio helping people recover from Monday's tornado outbreak.

17 chaplains equipped with chainsaws from Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief went to some of the hardest hit areas in the Miami Valley Thursday to help with the cleanup.

Beavercreek was one of the hardest-hit areas, and the team of chaplains went to one home to remove part of a tree from two backyards before they cut it up.

The tasks would normally cost hundreds, if not thousands when hiring someone professionally, but the volunteers instead perform the work, present the homeowner a bible, and have a group prayer.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief's volunteers are mostly retired, and the group has responded to various natural disasters.