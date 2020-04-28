Kentucky COVID-19 case count jumps by 230

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the number of positive coronavirus cases has increased by 230.
Gov. Beshear also says there have been 12 new deaths due to COVID-19.
Health officials say the positive case count now stands at 4,375 and the death toll is 224.
320 people are currently in the hospital with virus-related complications and 170 are in the ICU.
Gov. Beshear says 52,411 have been tested for COVID-19 in the commonwealth and 1,617 have recovered.
