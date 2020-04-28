Kentucky COVID-19 case count jumps by 230

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the number of positive coronavirus cases has increased by 230.

Gov. Beshear also says there have been 12 new deaths due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the positive case count now stands at 4,375 and the death toll is 224.

320 people are currently in the hospital with virus-related complications and 170 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 52,411 have been tested for COVID-19 in the commonwealth and 1,617 have recovered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

