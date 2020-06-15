Kentucky Department of Education releases guidance on intermittent school closures

The Kentucky Department of Education released guidance on considerations for schools in case of intermittent closures during the 2020-2021 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They released a document, which you can find by clicking here.

The document, "COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Intermittent School Closures" encourages districts to plan for intermittent closures that could happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. It includes elements for school readiness such as online instructional design and the use of school technology. There are also many considerations for districts based on the length of the closure.

There are three types of closures: short term, which is 1-2 days, mid-term which is 3-10 days and long term, which is 11 or more days.

The document has guidelines for each type on the use of non-traditional instruction (NTI) and student submission of work and food services.

KDE is also creating new guidance documents to meet the needs of Kentucky's schools and districts.