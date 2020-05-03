Kentucky Gov. calls latest COVID-19 data 'stable'

After taking a day off from his daily briefings on COVID-19 response, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear resumed his updates Sunday calling the latest virus data "stable."

On Sunday, Beshear confirmed 173 new cases reported Saturday, and 80 Sunday. He said the lower numbers are related to fewer labs reporting, however the three-day average shows cases are at a plateau or getting better. In total, 5,130 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kentucky.

Beshear says five deaths were reported on Saturday while no deaths were recorded Sunday. However, the governor says he knows of one death that will be record Monday. The death toll stands at 253.

