Kentucky Labor Cabinet proposes fine to Pike County after worker's death

The Appalachian News Express reports that the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is proposing a fine after they found worker violations by the Pike County Fiscal Court Road Department relating to the death of County Worker Danny Taylor. He died in May of this year.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is proposing a fine of $37,600 after their investigation into the incident.

Officials say Taylor died while working at Little Robinson Creek when a tree he was moving slipped from the bucket of his excavator and fell into the operator's compartment.

Taylor also worked as a Pike County Sheriff's Deputy.

The Appalachian News Express said paperwork from the Pike County Fiscal Court shows the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Office of Occupational Safety and Health investigated the incident and found several violations committed by the county relating to Taylor's death.

Those violations include:

• Not furnishing employees a place of employment free from recognized hazards that caused or were likely to cause death or serious physical harm;

• Did not have a person at the site of the incident adequately trained to render first aid;

• Did not conduct a personal protective equipment hazard assessment for employees who operated heavy equipment and chainsaws;

• Did not provide or require employees to use personal protective equipment; as well as other violations.

An interview conducted by the Appalachian News Express states Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones said the county will contest some of the violations, but others are difficult to contest because at the time Taylor was killed, his administration was in the beginning stages of a process to correct several years of neglect of worker safety on the part of the Pike County Fiscal Court.

Jones said since Taylor's death, the county has taken several steps to improve worker safety including:

• The institution of a hazards communication program;

• The adoption of a new safety policy;

• The adoption and implementation of a new drug-free workplace policy;

