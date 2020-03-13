Kentucky Legislature, courts alter schedules, hearing procedures

Legislative leaders announced Thursday the Kentucky General Assembly's 2020 session will be postponed until March 17.

The Senate and House will not convene, as previously scheduled, on Friday, March 13 or Monday, March 16.

Leaders say the decision was made in light of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the Legislature, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has implemented several measures from March 16 through April 10 due to the novel coronavirus.

With the exception of emergency matters, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets are canceled.

Judges are encouraged to use a phone or video system for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings.

Courtroom attendance should be limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses.

Any civil trial or hearing in progress should be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.

The order also specified that reasonable attempts should be made to reschedule all criminal trials, subject to a defendant's right to a speedy trial.

