Kentucky Lt. Governor welcomes baby girl

There is a new member of the Beshear-Coleman administration.

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman welcomed a baby girl Saturday morning.

Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan was born just after 9:30 a.m. weighing 6.7 pounds and measuring 18 3/4 inches long.

“Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are so excited to welcome Evelynne into our family and embark on this new adventure. We are thankful for the thoughts, well wishes and prayers of so many Kentuckians during my pregnancy,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Both Mom and baby are said to be resting.

"We are both in good health and resting well," tweeted Coleman. "Chris and I cannot wait to pass along Kentucky values: kindness, hard work and a smooth jump shot."

Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky history to welcome a child while in office.