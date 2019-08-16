Kentucky Power awards grant to help domestic violence survivors

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence received a $30,000 grant Friday morning.

The American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation grant was awarded to the group at the Safe Harbor Women's Shelter in Ashland.

The grant will fund the organization’s Economic Empowerment Program. The program’s goal is to support and empower domestic violence survivors, so they can establish financial stability and safety.

Through the grant, up to 3,200 domestic violence survivors in Eastern Kentucky will receive access to financial education, emergency funds, and matched savings accounts. Survivors can be helped at shelters in Hazard, Ashland, Whitesburg, Pikeville, Paintsburg, and Prestonsburg.

“Domestic violence is complex and not always easy to recognize but we know it exists in our communities,” said Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison. “This grant will give those in need a helping hand to move forward with their lives when they are at their most vulnerable.”

The grant marks the 78th Act of Appreciation by Kentucky Power in 2019. In January, Kentucky Power pledged to complete 100 Acts of Appreciation in 2019 in communities it serves throughout eastern Kentucky.