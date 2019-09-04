Kentucky Power purchases Old Post Office in Ashland

Kentucky Power has purchased the Old Post Office in Ashland to use as its company headquarters.

The purchase, which will be completed this week, will allow Kentucky Power to move all of its company headquarters employees to one location, while freeing up space for other employees.

The Old Post Office was built in 1916 in downtown Ashland. It has been used in recent years for business meetings, conferences, weddings and other community events.

AEP employees will move to the new location after a few minor modifications and functional changes are made.

No specific date has been set for the move.

