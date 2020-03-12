Kentucky schools closed due to COVID-19 threat

Kentucky schools will be closed for a two-week period starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced early Thursday evening at a news conference that all in-person classes will cease. If a school has a spring break in between the period, it will total for three weeks.

"While kids are not our main risk, we do believe they can spread the virus," he said.

The governor said, "This is a big but necessary step."

The state is working with superintendents to keep cafeterias open to feed kids while school's not in session.

"Kentuckians we will get through this," he said.

The governor also said an executive order has been established to help prevent price gouging on supplies like hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

