Kentucky State Poice investigating missing child

Updated: Sun 11:32 PM, May 17, 2020

PINE KNOT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The London Post of the Kentucky State Police is investigating a possible child abduction that occurred in McCreary County on Sunday morning.

KSP says their initial investigation indicates that Briana Ylisa Giovanni, 30 of Las Vegas, Nevada, unlawfully took her 9-year-old son, Silas Fallen from his home in McCreary County just before noon.

Fallen was last seen with Giovanni in a beige van.

Investigators say that Fallen is described as a 4-foot-4-inches, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Fallen is encouraged to contact the London post of the Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

 