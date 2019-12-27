Kentucky State Police begin investigation on possible Pike County assault

The Kentucky State Police has begun an investigation on an assault case after finding evidence in McCarr on Christmas Day.

Troopers arrived on the scene of a potential shooting near the Mini Mall in McCarr and found evidence that indicated someone was shot. During the on-scene investigation, it was determined two vehicles had left the scene and headed towards West Virginia.

Authorities in Mingo, West Virginia were notified and asked to report back if anyone entered an emergency room in that area.

Shortly thereafter, a man entered the Tug Valley ER and stated he had accidentally shot himself after dropping a weapon.

Kentucky State Police has opened an assault case due to 'the inconsistency of the statements and the collection of evidence'.

The Kentucky State Police is asking anyone with information to call 606-433-7711.