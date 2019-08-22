Kentucky State Police steps up recruiting efforts

Kentucky State Police held an open house Thursday to get people interested in a career in law enforcement.

Kentucky State Police are stepping up their recruitment efforts to get people interested in a career in law enforcement.

The event was held at the training academy in Frankfort. It gave people a chance to learn about the Kentucky State Police and get a first-hand experience of some of the different opportunities available with the agency.

The event featured several different hands-on training exercises including firearm training simulation, canine, aircraft, bomb tech and special response team demonstrations.

Those in attendance were also given a tour of the Kentucky State Police training academy.

The agency held the event to try and recruit, since the agency is down in numbers.

Trooper David Boarman works out of the KSP detachment in Ashland. He has been with the agency for almost 10 years now.

He says during those years, the requirements of the job have changed, but one thing has always stayed the same.

"The job is meaningful," Boarman said. "I think many people go to work and they just sort of have jobs. They work 9-5, punch a clock and earn a paycheck. This job is not that. It's a place where you find meaning. It's a place where you find comradery and passion. It's different in that respect. Most people don't have careers like this."

He says low recruitment numbers and retention are problems facing police agencies nationwide.

"Everyone is experiencing this problem," Boarman said. "Everyone is trying to ramp up recruitment efforts. I think almost every agency in the Commonwealth is experiencing difficulty with recruiting police officers. I know that our agency's numbers are the lowest they have been in recent history. I don't think there is anybody working for the state police today who has seen the numbers as low as they are right now."

However, he says the career is rewarding, and he is hoping their increased recruitment efforts will get more people interested in starting a career in law enforcement.

"You will experience a lot of hard things," Boarman said. "The recruitment process itself is very difficult. But that prepares you, I think, for life in a way that nothing else can. You experience tragedy and hardship on a different level, on a different scale than the ordinary person will, but it prepares you in a way that can't really be replicated outside of policing. And I think it's worth it because of that."

Kentucky State Police is currently accepting applications for the agency's next academy cadet class, which is set to begin May. Police say application materials must be submitted by Sept. 13.

Training at the academy in Frankfort lasts 25 weeks and includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.

To find out more information about becoming a Kentucky State Police officer, click here.

West Virginia State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are also recruiting and accepting applications.

West Virginia State Police recently released a new recruitment video. WVSP is accepting applicationsfor a number of specialties including forensics, accounting, IT, undercover, special operations, and more.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also accepting applications. To find out more, click here.