Driving on black ice: Tips from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is prepping for winter conditions and black ice.

According to KYTC's Allen Blair, small layers of snow are harder for crews to treat because there isn't enough snow to mix with the salt.

Blair says some of the the cabinet's plow trucks can hold up to 9 tons of salt.

"These trucks came back in. We put salt in and have them parked and ready to go for the next snow event which could come overnight," Blair said.

For drivers, it's important to slow down your speeds.

"Experts will tell you, when you start to slide, steer into that skid to try and recover your car," Blair said.

You can report slick spots or patches of black ice to emergency authorities who will alert KYTC.

"We do warn people on bridges and overpasses to slow down. Don't make any sudden braking or turning movements because those are locations we see a lot of black ice in," Blair said.