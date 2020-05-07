Kentucky car dealerships adapt to governor's guidelines

Kentucky will begin phase one of the reopening process on Monday from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car dealerships are rolling out new measures to shop for cars while practicing social distancing.

Don Hall Supercenter President and Owner Jill Hall Rose say reopening comes with a great responsibility for their customers' safety.

"We ordered shields that sit on every desk. We have chairs that we spent a good amount of time measuring that distance. So the chairs are always a good six feet or sometimes more away from the sales associate," Rose said. "Of course, we are disinfecting. Then we have a customer sanitation station if they want a mask it's available, and if they want gloves it's available.

Don Hall Supercenter will allow customers to take the vehicles out for test drives without an employee present to practice social distancing.

"We have PPE for cars, which means we disinfect the vehicle. We put a liner on the seat, over the steering wheel. We try to make that as safe as possible for our customers," Rose said.

Don Hall Supercenter will continue its touchless interaction option by purchasing vehicles online.

"If people want to buy a car online, they can do that. We want to make it seamless and easy," Rose said.