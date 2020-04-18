Kentucky church that gathered in-person Easter sues over ban

A Kentucky church that held in-person services on Easter in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions on gatherings has sued the governor to block enforcement against houses of worship.

Maryville Baptist Church and its pastor, Jack Roberts, filed the federal lawsuit Friday in Louisville, claiming that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration is infringing on the congregation’s constitutional rights.

In a separate federal lawsuit, three attendees of the church have likewise asked a federal judge to declare Beshear’s order relating to churches to be unconstitutional.

Beshear has said his mass gathering orders do not single out churches.

