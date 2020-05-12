Kentucky churches prepare to reopen for in-person services

After weeks of holding virtual services only, churches in the state could open May 20 under Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's reopening plan.

King's Way Church in Ashland is spending this week preparing for their first Sunday back in church.

"We have spaced all of our seating, the rows to 6 feet apart. When people enter the church building on Sunday, we are asking to seat each family unit together and then between each family unit will be three chairs, which are roughly about 6 feet," said Lauren Fannin, King's Way Church Media Coordinator.

Rose Hill Baptist Church is also adapting new practices to keep their congregation safe.

"We will be utilizing every other parking spot. We will be taking temperatures at the door," Rose Hill Baptist Church Senior Pastor Matt Shamblin said. "With the new guidance, we will seat 108 people, which is a significant reduction from our seating capacity, but that's what it's going to do take to maintain that."

Rose Hill Baptist Church says a large portion of their congregations is 65 and older, so they will continue holding virtual services until June.

"We want to make sure that our worshipers come and are safe. There have just been too many instances, even recently, that have demonstrated congregational gathering and congregational worshiping can be a place where the coronavirus is spread very quickly, and we don't want that to be the case with our church," Shamblin said.