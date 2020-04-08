Kentucky community health centers to receive funding from CARES Act

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Wednesday that 25 Kentucky community health centers will receive a combined $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a news release from McConnell's office, the funding is a result of the CARES Act that passed in March.

“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” McConnell said in the news release. “When I introduced the CARES Act, which became the foundation for the largest rescue package in history, one of my top priorities was delivering federal funding to our medical professionals. I’m glad to see these resources are on the way to help protect Kentucky communities from this virus.”

Big Sandy Health Care in Prestonsburg will receive $958,340 in funding. Lewis County Primary Care Center in Vanceburg will receive $1,618,415 and Mountain Comprehensive Care in Prestonsburg will receive $544,145

