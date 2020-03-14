Kentucky confirms two new cases of coronavirus; 18 total

An additional two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases to 18 since March 6.

Beshear says the two new cases are in Fayette County and were expected. He adds they are related to an existing case.

Fifteen additional cases have come back negative.

One of the patients still being treated is said to be in poor condition, and has multiple factors that contributed to their situation.

While the state’s first patient has fully recovered from the virus, Beshear say he plans to still take aggressive action to protect Kentuckians.

During a press conference Saturday Beshear recommended that childcare centers prepare plans so that they could close within 72 hours if it were to become necessary.

“While children remain at low risk, they can carry the virus and we must do everything we can to reduce its spread and protect our most vulnerable, including our senior citizens,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to get through this as one team – Team Kentucky. We must remain calm and take care of each other by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and sharing. We have heard about a new mom who cannot get formula for her new baby, we need everyone to be a good teammate and practice sharing.”

Another update from the governor is expected Sunday afternoon.

