Kentucky deputy dies after fight with suspect

A Meade County deputy died from a medical emergency after getting into a fight with a suspect on Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chris Hulsey was issuing a search warrant at around 6:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of Greer Road in Payneville.

While the warrant was being issued, Deputy Hulsey got into a physical dispute with the suspect. An apparent medical issue happened after the fight. Two detectives on scene issued CPR until Deputy Hulsey was transported to Harrison County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The case is currently under investigation by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.