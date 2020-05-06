Kentucky districts told to have back up plans for start of school year

After COVID-19 had an impact on the end of the 2019-20 school year, it could also force changes for the start of the 2020-21 calendar as well.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday with superintendents, Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin Brown reportedly told the district leaders about recommendations from the governor’s office.

Brown says Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman want to make sure local districts are planning for multiple scenarios that might happen before and after the start of the new school year.

Those scenarios include starting classes as already planned, delaying the first day to after Labor Day, and even starting as early as late July.

The Department of Education says an early start would let districts begin with in-person classes should a decline in cases allow it, with the possibility of suspending them if there is a spike in cases.

“The good news is we have some time to plan; the bad news is we don’t know exactly what we’re planning for,” Brown said. “We need every district to be nimble and to be able to adjust to what could be a changing public health landscape in the fall.”

Whenever classes do resume, Brown says there’s still a possibility that health guidelines, such as social distancing, will still need to be followed in classrooms and on school buses.

“We don’t know that any of this will occur, but we need in a time of a global pandemic to be prepared,” Brown said.

More conversations about this particular situation are expected during another conference call on May 12.