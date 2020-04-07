Kentucky experiences its largest jump in COVID-19 cases

During his daily press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Overnight the case count grew by 147 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,149.

Gov. Beshear also announced 7 new coronavirus-related deaths in the State of Kentucky. Gov. Beshear followed the news by urging Kentuckians to light up their home or place of business green Tuesday night in honor of those the state has lost during this public health crisis.

