Kentucky governor agrees to meet with Boyd County teachers

During an announcement Saturday morning on grant money for road projects in Boyd County, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin came face-to-face with a group of teachers protesting his visit.

Bevin has been at odds with teachers across the state for most of his first term over pension legislation, funding for public schools, and comments he has made about protests and sick-outs at the capitol.

During Saturday's exchange, Bevin invited the teachers who were protesting across the street to come join the rest of the crowd.

"Let me say this to you across the street, here's an opportunity. You all are educators, correct? You are the ones that are setting the example everyday for our students. You are the ones in the classroom, I am asking you to come across the street and have a conversation with us."

He then invited Boyd Kentucky Education Association President Missy Salyers to stand with him at the podium.

After his speech, Bevin met with some teachers and invited them to come meet with him in Frankfort.

In a statement, Boyd County KEA told WSAZ,

"The money given today is tax payers dollars and not money coming from Bevin's pockets. Eastern KY is not for sale! We have begged to have open communication for 4 years and it wasn't until today that he actually let us speak. He still insists that he has never insulted teachers and that he has no regrets."

Salyers says she is looking forward to meeting with Bevin, and is hopeful that he hears her and other out in their meeting and their concerns are taken seriously.

An exact date for the meeting has not been set.

