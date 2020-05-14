Kentucky governor issues new social gathering guidelines

With the Memorial Day weekend approaching, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the state is moving up the date for social or public gatherings of 10 people or less.

The original date was set for May 25. Today, Gov. Beshear moved that date to May 22.

Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to hold such gatherings outside when possible, remain six feet apart, to refrain from sharing things like plates or utensils, wash hands frequently and wear a mask when necessary.

For more guidelines about holding social gatherings tap on the related documents tab.

Gov. Beshear also announced Thursday that the state’s travel ban will expire on May 22 and will not be extended.

Gov. Beshear revealed what he called ‘a piece of good news’ Thursday, an additional $43.7 million in CARES Act funding.

The governor says $39 million will go to K-12 instruction in the state and the remaining $13 million and some change will be administered by the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education.

Health officials say within the past 24 hours, 199 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with two additional deaths.

Kentucky’s positive case count is now at 7,225.

328 have passed away from COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear says 121,246 have been tested for the virus so far in the commonwealth and 2,712 have recovered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.