Kentucky governor looks ahead to 2020 goals for commonwealth

About a month after he was sworn in as governor, Andy Beshear is sharing is 2020 plans for Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there are people in his administration who are focusing on the needs for the eastern part of the state.

The General Assembly began the 2020 session Tuesday. While lawmakers are in Frankfort, Beshear says he wants them to consider ways of funding education and addressing teacher shortages and $2,000 pay raises in the budget.

“In this budget people are going to see us invest in reinvest in K-12, in higher education,and career and technical college,” Beshear told WSAZ. “Education is the way that we break cycles of poverty. And if we break one cycle for one person, then their kids, and their kids’ kids are going to have a totally differently life.”

In a sit-down interview with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick, Beshear said education is a top priority for him, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

During his inauguration speech, Beshear announced his plans to dissolve the then current state board of education. The education commissioner resigned, and Beshear says a nationwide search is underway for a new one.

Beshear says he will also be rolling out a program called WHERE which addresses wages, healthcare, education, retirement and being an example.

More details behind the plan could be revealed during the governor’s state of the commonwealth next Tuesday.

When it comes to eastern Kentucky, Beshear told WSAZ there are people in his administration who know the area well and will work on helping businesses prosper, and develop new opportunities.

“We know eastern Kentucky is struggling,” Beshear said. “We are going to do everything we can to create a brighter future. That includes infrastructure, we’re going to speed up that Mountain Parkway. It means providing clean drinking water to every area of Eastern Kentucky. Creating not just jobs, but good jobs in so many different areas so people have options. And what they see in my administration, is we are bringing in people that know and understand eastern Kentucky through and through. Rocky Adkins, by being my senior advisor, is helping on everything from economic development, to transportation. The people of eastern Kentucky don’t just have an advocate and fighter in me, they have one in Rocky and the other members of this administration.”