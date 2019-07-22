UPDATE | Kentucky governor's pension plan passes state Senate

UPDATE 7/24/19 @ 12:07 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a pension-relief bill and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The Senate voted 27-11 Wednesday to pass the bill on the final day of a special session that began last Friday. A special legislative session costs taxpayers about $66,000 per day.

Bevin called lawmakers into session to take up his proposal to give relief to regional universities and quasi-governmental entities hit by massive increases in retirement costs. The agencies provide crucial safety-net services and include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.

The measure headed to the Republican governor replaces a similar bill that Bevin vetoed in April after lawmakers had ended their regular session.

Opponents of the replacement bill warn that it's likely to draw a court challenge.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/22/19

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's pension-relief proposal has narrowly passed the state House after a more than three-hour debate as a midsummer special legislative session continues.

The 52-46 vote Monday was a pivotal test for Bevin's plan to assist regional universities and quasi-governmental entities strapped by surging retirement costs. Those agencies include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.

The bill's lead sponsor, Rep. James Tipton, predicted that the bill would pass by a slim margin in the Republican-led House.

The measure now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate. A Senate committee is expected to take up the bill Tuesday, and the full Senate could vote on it Wednesday.