Kentucky hair salons reopen two months after COVID-19 shutdown

More than 10 weeks after Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear shut down hair salons to stop the spread of COVID-19, shops were able to reopen Monday.

At L Style Salon in Ashland, stylist Penni McIntyre didn’t think the more than two-month shutdown would last beyond two weeks.

Now that her salon is back open, new guidelines are being enforced to ensure social distancing and make sure stations are sanitized.

The new regulations from the state include clients and stylists wear masks, clients wait in their cars until it is their turn, stations sanitized between clients, and moving some stations and equipment around to maintain social distance.

“We’ll be wiping off door handles, and spraying Lysol throughout the day,” McIntyre said.

It’s been a learning experience for McIntyre who in her 30 years hasn’t seen anything like it.

“I was in here last night just going over everything and making sure I had everything done,” she said.

Monday was the first time she has been so close to people that were not in her immediate family. However, McIntyre said because of the cleaning and safety guidelines she has followed since the quarantine, it’s not as concerning.

“I haven't been too worried because I know me. It's everybody else around me that I hope have the same respect for me as I do for them to make sure they're safe.”

Nail salons, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors in Kentucky also reopened Monday.

