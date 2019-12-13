First flu deaths reported in Kentucky's flu season

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is reporting the first four flu deaths in the 2019-20 flu season.

The state's flu activity level is also widespread, the highest level.

The Department of Public Health reports 1,622 lab-confirmed flu cases since Aug. 4.

Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends the flu vaccine for all individuals six months of age and older.