Kentucky is first state in the nation to use new rape kit testing technology

Kentucky will be the first state in the nation to use new technology for testing sexual assault evidence kits, according to state officials.

The rapid DNA technology can lead to investigators identifying a suspect within hours.

"I'm going to put sexual predators on notice today," said Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders. "If you are a sexual predator in the state of Kentucky, we're going to come after you and we now have new equipment to come after you quicker. We now have another way to identify who you are. Every measure in public safety is being focused on finding you and seeing that justice is in fact served."

KSP troopers and other state officials had a press conference Wednesday at the state police central forensic laboratory in Frankfort. There are six labs throughout the state.

The hope, Sanders said, is not only to reduce the testing backlog, but reduce the number of sexual assault crimes in the first place.

"With the technology that we currently possess, it takes days, weeks, and months sometimes to get those results," said Sanders.

2,000 sexual assault cases are reported in Kentucky each year, according to state officials at the press conference. Even more cases go unreported.

Right now, officials say the state lab has an average turnaround time of under 100 days.

How are they going to do it more quickly? KSP Lab Director Laura Sudkamp explained the ANDE Rapid DNA system:

State officials worked with ANDE on the equipment for several months. The lab director said it is important that they approach new forensic technology with caution. People can be sentenced to prison and even death, she said, so it was important for KSP to know this technology was ready. They feel that it is.

"It's been on the horizon for a while," said Sudkamp. "We are all working on this backlog and we're trying to get our turnaround time down to get that victim some justice as quickly as possible."

She said one of the biggest issues they face is when victims "step out of the system" or walk away from the process.

"We are trying to be able to provide an investigative tool to them as they are investigating, not later when it goes to court," said Sudkamp. "The goal is to actually be a help during the investigation: Keep the victim engaged, keep law enforcement engaged in this active case."

Historically, rapid testing could not handle mixed DNA, she explained. That's why they never thought it could be used for sexual assault cases.

"Lo and behold, they [ANDE] came out with a little step that we do beforehand," said Sudkamp. "It takes just 20 minutes and then we can run it through their instrument and generate a DNA profile in about 90 minutes to two hours which is amazing to us."

Before this technology, it took several days of lab testing for KSP to even identify a DNA profile. Then it takes time for KSP to search for a match to that DNA profile within the state's database.

"If it's an unsolved stranger assault, or even to confirm a suspect that is involved in the case, or to clear a suspect from the case, we may be able to put a name to that DNA profile in just a matter of hours," said Sudkamp.

ANDE Chief Communications Officer Annette Mattern thanked the state officials at the press conference, saying she is a survivor of sexual assault herself.

"It means so much to all of us who have been affected by this crime and for those who will never have to experience it because you took a bold step today," said Mattern.

This is a pilot program. Because it's so new, the state has quality assurance checks in place. That means the suspect's name will not necessarily be released in just a couple hours. It may take three or four days before the report is finalized, but Sudkamp said that is still significantly faster.

"Eventually, this technology will be approved by the FBI for crime scene samples for comparison so we'll be able to search nationally," said Sudkamp.

So far, the program is only funded to test about 100 cases and they are a little more than half way through.

It would take about $3 million to put these tools in every single lab in the state.

The state has applied for grant money to keep the program going, but ultimately, it will be up to lawmakers to allocate the money. Gov. Matt Bevin said funding the program will be a part of his next budget and a priority for his administration.

"This is a real problem," said Bevin. "The odds are very high that it will affect most individuals, either directly or indirectly."

Bevin said his administration has spent millions of dollars on the backlog problem between money, resources, and employees.

"Our goal is to catch the rapist as early as possible, not just for expedience sake, but to make sure that someone else isn't victimized," said Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley.

Every 98 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted, Tilley told the crowd at the press conference. He said a child is sexually assaulted every 11 minutes.

"Yet when we think of justice, when we think of bringing those perpetrators to justice, only five out of every thousand perpetrators is bought to justice and will serve time in prison," said Tilley.

Tilley said Kentucky's labs are extremely overwhelmed. He said there are more than 600,000 victims of some type of assault in the state every year.

"Every law enforcement agency in this state needs this lab and its regional labs as well, yet we are the most underpaid, and I would dare say most overworked, criminal justice lab in this country," said Tilley.

They made this announcement during April which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.