Kentucky is training veterans for aerospace, aviation jobs

A new program in Kentucky is training veterans with aviation or power plant mechanics experience to become Federal Aviation Administration certified.

The new Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations initiative offers certifications for veterans and transitioning military members looking for jobs.

Stewart Ditto, director of the Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium, says Kentucky's aerospace and aviation industry is facing critical workforce shortages.

A release from Kentucky's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the program is a collaborative effort. It includes the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation, the state's technical college system, the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs.

It condenses an 18-month certification program to one semester.

Somerset Community and Technical College and Jefferson Community and Technical College are offering the accelerated program to eligible military veterans.