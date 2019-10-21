Kentucky lawmaker pre-files bill to regulate vaping products, ban sales to minors

A Kentucky lawmaker pre-filed legislation Monday that would make it more difficult for minors to get their hands on vaping products.

Rep. Jerry T. Miller (R-Louisville) says BR 468 will help regulate vaping products and ensure safety.

The legislation would require all stories that sell "vapor enhanced products" to register with Kentucky's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. According to a press release from House Majority Leadership, the bill also bans online and catalog sales of vaping products, and calls for retailers to verify a customer's age before a sale.

"We've seen a number of health issues related to these products because of unsafe or questionable additives," stated Miller. "This is also an opportunity to keep products out of the hands of our young people, hopefully stopping them from developing a lifelong habit."

Under the proposed legislation, a minor could face a $100 fine if caught trying to buy a vaping product. Any adult who buys a product for a minor would also be subject to a fine.

Miller pre-filed the bill on the first day of Red Ribbon Week -- a national, week-long campaign devoted to raising awareness about the dangers of drugs. Red Ribbon Week is Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

"You don't have to look far to realize that unregulated vaping products are making people sick," stated Miller, "Our medical community is telling us that it is what has been added to the vaping product and, without a way to regulate the sale, there's no way to ensure that the company manufacturing a vaping product is reputable and responsible for providing a product free of dangerous additives."

Miller said the legislation should also address concerns about flavors that make vaping products attractive to minors.

"They look cool and taste like candy, which makes them entirely too attractive as a status symbol," Miller added. "October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and this is Red Ribbon Week. I can think of no more perfect time to send a message that it's time to regulate vaping like the dangerous substance that it is."