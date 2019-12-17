Kentucky lawmaker proposes bill to legalize marijuana

A Kentucky lawmaker has pre-filed a bill to legalize marijuana in the commonwealth and use the revenue from taxes to fund the state's retirement system.

"Other states have shown that legalizing cannabis for adult use is a win-win situation for everyone involved," said Rep. Cluster Howard, D-Jackson. "It's a major revenue generator; it frees up critical jail and prison space; it helps counteract the deadly opioid epidemic; and it gives farmers a major new cash crop. The longer we wait, the more we miss out on these benefits."

The bill would allow 75 percent of the license and wholesale tax fees to the Kentucky Employees Retirement System. The remaining 25 percent would go toward to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

Rep. Howard's bill calls for the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to oversee four types of licensing: cultivator, processor, tester, and retailer. Each license would have to be renewed annually.

Under his legislation, each county would have the chance to have at least two retailers selling marijuana and related products. Larger counties would be barred from having more than one per 2,300 people. Retailers would only be able to sell marijuana-related products.

Howard's bill would also decriminalize the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and expunge records for those convicted of a marijuana-related misdemeanor.

