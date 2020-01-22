Kentucky lawmakers call Bellefonte closure a 'bombshell'

A day after Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital announced they would be

A day after Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital announced they would be closing their doors in September 2020, WSAZ is speaking exclusively with local leaders, and Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear about trying to save the hospital and the 1,000 jobs that are on the chopping block.

"It's devastating," said Beshear's senior adviser, Rocky Adkins. "It's devastating from the standpoint of all the families that are impacted that work there, all the communities that are effected, the people that go there fore their health care."

Adkins says he and other lawmakers were not in the loop about the closure until news was released Tuesday morning. He says the hospital's CEO did come to Frankfort later Tuesday to deliver the news.

"But just to drop a bomb, that says we're going to shut this facility down at the end of September, and this facility would be no more," Adkins said. "That's hard for me to accept, and I still have not accepted it. I am looking for ways to how we can repair it and how we can make it better. I don't know what the answer is yet."

Adkins says the hospital never hinted to state officials there were any issues that would eventually cause them to close. Had they said something, Adkins says the governor's office could have helped.

"An example of that is the University of Louisville came here just a few months ago and said 'Jewish Hospital is struggling in Louisville, and we're going to make a proposal to buy it and to make it work,' and the state is assisting with that."

"It was quite frustrating when we are all working so diligently to bring jobs into our community, to promote the area, to be blindsided by one of our major employers that they will be closing without any conversation or notice to elected officials or community leaders," said State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd).

Clark told WSAZ's Chad Hedrick that she believes there is still incentive for future businesses to come to the area, calling it an "industrial powerhouse."

She did say that one of the reasons officials gave behind the closure was concerning. On Tuesday, Bon Secours said it has made robust efforts to help sustain hospital operations, but says it's "not enough to effectively operate in an environment that has multiple acute care facilities competing for the same patients, providers and services."

"As a consumer of health care in our area, I've utilized both hospitals as many of our residents do for different services. I've never viewed them as competing. Until we start to redefine health care and remove the word 'competition' from health care services, I'm afraid we're going to see more providers close in the race to the top."

"We're a tri-state regional health hub, and Greenup County is going to lose out in that picture, and I don't know if existing facilities can accommodate what we've lost," said Sen. Robin Webb (D-Carter.)

Webb says the announcement was shocking, and that previous companies that have gone under have kept lawmakers in the loop during crisis and tough decisions.

"I've been on the phone since I got the news to anyone who would listen ... checking our criteria for rural healthcare status, and what will be available that way."

WSAZ also spoke directly to Gov. Beshear who said his office will work to recruit new jobs to replace the ones lost and maintain affordable and accessible healthcare.

On Tuesday, Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Greenup) released a statement calling on Beshear to work with him and other officials to keep OLBH's doors open. Beshear said Wednesday those talks are still early as they figure out what they can do at this point.

"We'll look at every option that is out there," Beshear said. "The info that we have been given thus far is that this is a closure. If that is the case, what we need to look at is what are the opportunities that are out there. Both opportunities to replace some services that may be disappearing but still necessary, but what are also the new opportunities with new areas of our economy."

Adkins says the issue is on the front burner, and that he and all local lawmakers are "in the trenches" to do what they can to save the jobs.