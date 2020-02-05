Kentucky lawmakers want to hear from Braidy Industries

Kentucky lawmakers want to hear from an aluminum company embroiled in a management shakeup as it tries to complete financing for a $1.7 billion plant.

Sen. Chris McDaniel is chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. He said Tuesday that he wants top officials from Braidy Industries to appear before the panel next week.

The company says it “looks forward" to updating the committee.

Kentucky taxpayers have a $15 million stake in Braidy's plans to build a mill near Ashland.

Last week, Braidy said its chairman and CEO, Craig Bouchard, would step down. Bouchard disputed that he had stepped down.