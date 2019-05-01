Kentucky man offers to pay hitchhiker for sex, gets car stolen instead, police say

A Laurel County man is behind bars after police said he offered to pay a hitchhiker for sex, WYMT reported.

Ronnie Helton, 71, faces a charge of solicitation.

Clay County deputies said Helton picked up a hitchhiker, identified as Michael Paul Collins, walking along Interstate 75 in Laurel County, KY, on Monday and offered the man money in return for sex.

Collins, who said he was from Ohio, agreed.

The two men drove to Crawfish Road. When Helton got out of his vehicle to undress, Collins drove away with it, deputies said.

Helton was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

Late Monday night, deputies found the stolen Chevrolet Malibu off North Highway 421. They said Collins met an older man from Jackson County at Fall Rock Dollar Store to possibly trade vehicles. That is when Collins allegedly got in the other man's Mercury Cougar, took it for a test drive and did not come back.

It was not until early Wednesday morning that police got a call about a suspicious vehicle on Stacy Branch Road. When deputies arrived, they found the stolen Mercury Cougar. They then tracked down Collins to a home on Williamstown Road. Deputies said Collins tried to run out the back door before they arrested him.

Collins, 26, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police on foot and a court bench warrant. He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

