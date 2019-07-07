Kentucky miners will not get paychecks until Blackjewel reopens mines

Updated, Sunday:

During a court hearing on Saturday, Blackjewel confirmed Kentucky miners will not be reimbursed until the company can resume its normal operations.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that company officials hope they can secure funds to bring back some employees.

The company does not have the money to reimburse employees for paychecks that vanished from their accounts.

WYMT learned on Wednesday that since the company did file for bankruptcy, the checks cannot be cashed. This is why the funds were withdrawn from people's accounts.

Original Story, Saturday:

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered Blackjewel to honor checks for all of its workers.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a judge asked Blackjewel’s attorneys to make sure United Bank in West Virginia cleared worker’s checks.

