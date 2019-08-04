Kentucky native watches as people ran from Texas mall after shooting

Deedee Wilkins and her husband are originally from Laurel County and have been living in the El Paso community for six years.

She says they were shopping at the building next to Cielo Vista Mall when people came running outside.

"Some people came running to us and were basically like, ‘don't go down that way’ and they told us what was going on," she says.

"I wasn’t worried about my safety. I was more upset,” she explains. “I immediately started crying because my first thought is that at the mall, there are teenagers out there trying to get in their last bit of fun before school starts. There are parents out there shopping with children."

As more information comes in, her heartbreak quickly becomes anger.

"It’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable."

Wilkins says it's something she never expected.

"It’s tight knit communities, very family oriented. I’ve never felt unsafe here,” she says.