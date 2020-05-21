Kentucky nursing homes mass testing patients and staff

Kentucky nursing homes in our region are ramping up testing for COVID-19.

Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Boyd County announced Wednesday that they were testing every patient and staff member through Friday.

The facility says they have volunteered to be the first in the region to do the testing.

State health officials are supplying all the equipment for the tests and is free to patients and staff.

The statewide initiative comes as more than 1,000 patients in long-term living facilities have tested positive for the virus, more than 200 have died. State data shows more than 450 staff members have also tested positive.

During Wednesday's daily briefing, Kentucky's top health professional says 23 facilities are being tested this week. There are 280 total nursing homes that the state is testing, and adds it will take about a month to get every single one tested.

Kinsgsbrook says they expect results from their testing by next week.

