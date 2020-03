Kentucky health officials say for the fourth day in a row, they are reporting the highest number of day-to-day reported cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 92 additional cases of the virus, bringing the state's total to 394.

Of the 92 cases, one was confirmed in Floyd County.

A one-year-old in Fayette County was also diagnosed.

No additional deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the death toll at eight.