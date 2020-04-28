Kentucky opens new hotline for March unemployment claims

Kentucky is opening a new hotline Tuesday for people who have yet to receive a payments from unemployment claims they filed in March.

Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference Monday that the state has received more than 282,000 claims in March and paid out 183,000 of those claims.

Beshear says an additional 70,000 claims from March were scheduled to be processed Monday night.

He says the state government has made it a goal to go through all of the March claims by this week and urged anyone who filed a claim in March and has yet to receive a payment to call the new hotline.