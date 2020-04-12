Kentucky partners with Kroger to supply drive-up COVID-19 testing

Kentucky is partnering with Kroger to offer quicker COVID-19 testing for people.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that the testing will launch in Frankfort on Monday and other locations will be announced later in the week.

Beshear says the partnership will allow 20,000 tests over the next five weeks which will almost double the 25,800 tests that have been conducted already.

These tests are in addition to a partnership Beshear previously announced with Gravity Diagnostics which allows 2,000 tests a day across the state. Those tests started this past week.

Beshear says this is a project that the state has been working on for several weeks.

The testing will be available to healthcare workers, first responders, anyone 65-years-old or older, and those with a chronic health conditions.